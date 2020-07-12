Buffalo man pleads guilty to beating toddler to death

Nathaniel Baker, 24, admitted to beating his girlfriend's 2-year-old son to death in January.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces up to 25 years behind bars in the beating death of a 2-year-old boy earlier this year.

Nathaniel Baker, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of first degree manslaughter for the incident which took place on January 7 at a home on Theodore Street in Buffalo.

The victim, Jordan Robinson, was the son of Baker's girlfriend. Robinson was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.