Buffalo man pleads guilty to beating toddler to death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces up to 25 years behind bars in the beating death of a 2-year-old boy earlier this year.
Nathaniel Baker, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of first degree manslaughter for the incident which took place on January 7 at a home on Theodore Street in Buffalo.
The victim, Jordan Robinson, was the son of Baker's girlfriend. Robinson was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.
Baker will remain held without bail until State Supreme Court Judge Russell Buscaglia sentences him in January 2021.