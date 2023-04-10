Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempting to kill BPD officers during a pursuit

On March 29, 2022, Kente Q. Bell, 29, led officers on a lengthy chase that spanned throughout the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a man accused of shooting at Buffalo Police after speeding away from a routine traffic stop last March has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including attempted murder.

During the chase, one officer was shot in the arm and when officers returned fire Bell was shot multiple times in the hand, shoulder, and legs. The chase ended when Bell crashed his vehicle into a billboard pole on East Ferry Street near Fillmore Avenue.

The incident was all captured on police body camera footage and the DA's office said that a review of the incident determined that the actions of the police officers who fired their weapons were justified. The Buffalo Police officers were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

In court, Bell pleaded guilty to three counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon of the Second Degree.

Bell faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.