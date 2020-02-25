BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces more than two decades in prison for admitting to trying to kill a man last September.

Joel Dean, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to a single count of Attempted Murder.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Dean shot another man multiple times on the front porch of a home on Westminster Avenue in Buffalo on September 29, 2019.

The victim was rushed to ECMC with serious injuries, including a collapsed lung.

Dean is being held without bail until he's sentenced by State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns in April. He could face up to 25 years in prison.