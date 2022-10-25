Buffalo City Court charge Buffalo man to attempted murder and possession of an illegal gun

David J. Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to charges Tuesday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of an illegal gun.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says David Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to the highest charges in the indictment against him. Smith had an illegal weapon in his vehicle and for attempting to kill someone in a separate incident in Buffalo.

Smith is being charged with:

One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony).

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony).

Prosecutors say on Thursday, March 24, at approximately 6:35 p.m., the U.S. Customs, and Border Protection officers saw Smith driving his car the wrong way on Peace Bridge while doing a traffic stop. They stopped him and noticed a gun on the floor of his backseat. They would get ahold of the illegally loaded gun and arrest him.

Smith was initially arraigned before the Buffalo City Court on one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree on Friday, March 25.

Smith was released after a bail of $10,000.

Prosecutors say on Tuesday, May 31, at approximately 8:11 p.m., Smith attempted to kill someone by firing multiple shots into a store on the 300 block of Hopkins Street. The shots went through a glass door and injured the victim. They were taken to ECMC to be treated for multiple injuries to his lower leg and foot. Smith was later arrested.

Smith was arraigned again by the Buffalo City Court on one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree Thursday, June 2. He was held without bail.