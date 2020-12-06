Buffalo man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer

Darnell Curry of Buffalo pleaded guilty to assaulting a VA police officer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday the U.S. Attorney announced that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer back in February

Darnell Curry, 27, pleaded guilty to assaulting a VA Police Officer. According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Curry got into a verbal argument with a friend who works at the Starbucks inside the VA Medical Center on Bailey Avenue. Three VA officers approached Curry in response, but he didn't acknowledge the officers.

One officer approached Curry and touched his shoulder, according to officials. Curry scuffled with the officers, grabbed one of them by their vest and pulled the officer into his body. While doing that, Curry struck one of the officers on their head, leaving a mark above their left eye.

Officers then took Curry to the ground and detained him.