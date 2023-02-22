Buffalo man pleads guilty for trying to break into a hotel room and attack couple

According to the news release, 34-year-old Robert M. Smith tried to attack a couple in Cheektowaga.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a man pleaded to one count of attempted burglary in the second degree.

On December 12, 2021, just before 4 a.m., the couple said they saw Smith banging his hands on their truck, which was parked outside of their hotel room on Dingens Street.

Police said when he was confronted by the victims, Smith smashed several windows in an attempt to get inside their hotel room. The victims then blocked the doorway as Smith tried to stab them with a large piece of broken glass.

The DA's office said the victims were eventually able to lock the hotel room door and barricade themselves in the bathroom as Smith continued to try and get into the room while making threats. The victims were not injured during the incident.

According to the news release, Smith also charged a Cheektowaga Police officer who tried to de-escalate the situation. Smith was then tased by police and placed under arrest.

He was taken to ECMC to be treated for various cuts to his body that he sustained from breaking the hotel windows.

Smith faces a maximum of 7 years in prison when he is sentenced on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.