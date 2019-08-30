BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man on a motorcycle was taken to Erie County Medical Center with that Buffalo Police called serious injuries after an two-vehicle crash Thursday night.

The crash, which also involved a van, happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Clinton Street and Bailey Avenue.

No more information is available at this time.

