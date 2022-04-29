Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing Town of Tonawanda woman

24-year-old Joshua Wilson pleaded guilty Friday to one count of Manslaughter for the May 4, 2020 crime.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces up to 25 years in prison for admitting to killing a Town of Tonawanda woman nearly two years ago.

Twenty four year old Joshua Wilson pleaded guilty Friday morning to a single count of Manslaughter in the First Degree.

Diane Wolfe, 71, was found inside her Yorkshire Avenue home by her son the morning of May 4, 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Wilson beat home with a gardening tool from her yard. She died from blunt force trauma. He then made off with her vehicle and other items from the home.

At the time of Wilson's arrest, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Wolfe and Wilson interacted a couple days prior to the homicide when Wilson was in the neighborhood with a woman and two children selling gift cards. Flynn says Wolfe purchased a $25 gift card and gave them $35.

Following Wolfe's death, her credit cards were used in Utica at a Walmart and liquor store. Her vehicle was found a few days later in Utica being driven by two other individuals who were arrested.