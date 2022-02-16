Buffalo man indicted on murder charge for shooting in Seneca Babcock neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces a long time behind bars if convicted in a fatal shooting that took place last November.
Steven Tyler, 30, also known as Stephen Tyler, was arraigned Tuesday on a single count of second degree murder. He's accused in the fatal shooting of Bashir Ingram, 30, outside a home on Keppel Street the night of November 2, 2021. Ingram was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.
Tyler is being held without bail until his next court appearance March 17. He faces a maximum of 25-years-to life in prison.