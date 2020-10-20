Buffalo man accused of shooting neighbor's dog

According to the Erie County D.A.'s office, Timothy Manning is accused of intentionally killing his neighbor's dog.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been indicted on animal cruelty charges after an incident from April where officials say he shot and killed his neighbor's dog.

On April 16, Timothy Manning, 58, allegedly killed his neighbor's dog on purpose by shooting it with a shotgun, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Authorities said the incident happened on Buffum Street in Buffalo.

Manning has been charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, one count of misdemeanor overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and one count of discharging a shotgun.