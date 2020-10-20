Buffalo man accused of shooting neighbor's dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been indicted on animal cruelty charges after an incident from April where officials say he shot and killed his neighbor's dog.
On April 16, Timothy Manning, 58, allegedly killed his neighbor's dog on purpose by shooting it with a shotgun, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Authorities said the incident happened on Buffum Street in Buffalo.
Manning has been charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, one count of misdemeanor overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and one count of discharging a shotgun.
Manning was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on November 12. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to two years in jail.