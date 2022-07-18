Buffalo man indicted in double stabbing in Lovejoy neighborhood that left 1 dead

An Erie County Grand Jury has charged Joshua Eddy, 22, with one count each of murder and assault for the June 26 incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of charges connected to a double stabbing last month in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.

On Monday, an Erie County Grand Jury charged Joshua Eddy, 22, with one count each of murder and assault.

The charges stem from an incident in the late night hours of June 26 where Eddy allegedly stabbed two victims during a fight in the area of Ideal and East Lovejoy streets.

A 27-year-old man was taken to ECMC for an injury to his upper leg. The other victim, 32-year-old Hasheen Wilson, was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the chest and back and was rushed to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.