Buffalo man indicted in death of girlfriend's baby

An Erie County Grand Jury has charged Nasir Jackson with one count each of murder and manslaughter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces up to 25 years behind bars after being charged in the death of his girlfriend's infant son.

An Erie County Grand Jury has indicted Nasir Jackson, 20, with one count each of murder and manslaughter.

Jackson is accused of engaging in reckless behavior last month that caused the death of 7-month-old Ocean Reed, while the child was in his care. The infant was unresponsive when he arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital where he later died.