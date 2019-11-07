BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is being held without bail following his arraignment on charges connected to the fatal shooting of a Cheektowaga man back in 2018.

An Erie County Grand Jury has charged Frank Nelson, III, 36, with one count of second degree murder and one count of weapons possession.

The District Attorney's office says Nelson shot 31-year-old Benjamin Babiak of Cheektowaga multiple times at the intersection of Antwerp and Warring Streets in Buffalo the night of December 6, 2018.

Babiak died of his injuries a short time after.

If convicted on both charges, Nelson faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. He's due back before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case next month.