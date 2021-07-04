Buffalo man indicted for causing the death of infant son

It's alleged that Reginald J. Jordan, 37, shook the infant, causing injuries to the baby's head and neck, which ultimately led to the child's death.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo father was virtually arraigned Wednesday morning on an indictment charging him with murder in the second degree and manslaughter in the first degree.

Investigators say that on September 20, 2019, first responders were called out to an apartment on Grote Street in Buffalo for a call of an unresponsive infant. When they got there, 6-month-old King Jordan was not breathing. The baby was take to Oishei Children's Hospital where he died two days later.

It's alleged that Reginald J. Jordan, 37, shook the infant, causing injuries to the baby's head and neck, which ultimately led to the child's death.

Buffalo Police told 2 On Your Side back in January 2020 that after an autopsy report, the child's death was ruled a homicide. BPD had originally interviewed several suspects immediately following the child's dead in September 2019, but Jordan's arrest is the first of the case.