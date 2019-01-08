ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who appealed his conviction for the death of his girlfriend's child has had that decision overturned.

The Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department ruled the evidence was not strong enough for retired State Supreme Court Justice Penny Wolfgang to find Raymond Gonzalez guilty during his non-jury trial back in 2016.

Court papers say Gonzalez was not arrested until March, 2015 for the death of his girlfriend's 13-month-old son who died in May, 2010. Gonzalez had spent some time alone with the toddler on May 2 when the child became unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital and declared brain dead and taken off life support the next day. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

The case is now sent back to Erie County. 2 On Your Side has reached out to District Attorney John Flynn for comment.