Buffalo man gets the maximum for murder of his ex-girlfriend

Clarence Lamont Bryant, 43, was sentenced Friday to 25-years-to life for the death of 23-year-old Lakeeta Holloman.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A State Supreme Court Judge sentenced a Buffalo man to the maximum for murdering his girlfriend in broad daylight nearly three years ago.

Clarence Lamont Bryant, 43, will serve 25-years-to life for the death of 23-year-old Lekeeta Holloman. Bryant shot her in the head the morning of November 15, 2019 while she was walking back to her car after dropping off her child at daycare.

A jury found Bryant guilty last month of one count of murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

“There is no doubt that the crime committed by this individual was an intentional, cold-blooded murder. The defendant was lying in wait in a parking lot as he watched this young woman drop their child off at daycare before he shot her in in the head in broad daylight. My heart goes out to the family of Lakeeta Holloman, especially her child. I hope that they feel justice has been served by this defendant being convicted and receiving the maximum possible sentence for this horrific crime,” said Erie County DA John Flynn.