Buffalo man gets the maximum for fatal stabbing outside Town of Tonawanda convenience store

Jevon Gaiter was sentenced Wednesday to an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life for the September, 2019 incident.
Credit: ECSO

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a long stretch behind bars for the fatal stabbing of another man in September, 2019.

Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi Wednesday morning sentenced 42-year-old Jevon Gaiter to an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

It took a jury less than two hours last December to convict Gaiter on a charge of second degree murder.

Gaiter, also known as 'Animal', intentionally stabbed 59-year-old Mark Bottita multiple times in the area of Tonawanda and Vulcan Streets in the Town of Tonawanda.

Bottita collapsed outside a nearby convenience store and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

