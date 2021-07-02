Buffalo man facing rape charge for involvement with 14-year-old victim

HAMPTON, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is being held downstate on $20,000 bond after being charged with rape involving a teenager.

State Police say Michael Pierce, 20, met the 14-year-old victim on social media and traveled to the Town of Hampton in Washington County near Glens Falls to meet in person.

Troopers were contacted about the alleged relationship between the two. They were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Pierce, who was in custody of the Washington County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges.