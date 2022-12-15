Buffalo man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to cocaine and gun charges

Luis Miguel Cruz Del Moral, 38, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine after he pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Buffalo Thursday.

Luis Miguel Cruz Del Moral, 38, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Cruz Del Moral is legally prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition because of an October 2004 conviction of attempted robbery in Puerto Rico.

Federal prosecutors say investigators executed a search warrant at Cruz Del Moral's Ontario Street residence on September 17, 2021 and recovered five firearms, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

SWAT Team members encountered Cruz Del Moral when a search warrant was executed at a residence on South Lane in Buffalo. During that search, prosecutors say police recovered a ripped-open plastic bag from a toilet and observed the toilet bowl lined with suspected cocaine. They also recovered a loaded gun, cocaine, two cocaine presses, a digital scale, and $7,111 in U.S. currency. They also found another gun, ammo, and glassine envelopes in Cruz Del Moral's vehicle.

The plea follows an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the FBI, and Buffalo Police Department.