BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident after a man was thrown from his motorcycle.

Police say the accident happened at about 8:15 p.m. near Genesee Street and Nevada Avenue. They say the 33-year-old man lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died. Police did not release the man's name.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Man held by Buffalo Police dies overnight while in custody

Multiple police departments respond to scene on Transit Road

Buffalo Police respond after 2 children are struck by car