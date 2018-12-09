BUFFALO, N.Y.-- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo early Wednesday morning.
The call came just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday for a man with a gun in the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue between Massachusetts and Rhode Island Avenues.
Responding officers encountered the suspect, who was armed with a handgun.
According to Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo, a confrontation took place and shots were fired.
The suspect, a 30-year-old Buffalo man, was shot and killed.
Rinaldo also said that two officers were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries, but neither was shot. They have since been treated and released.
We'll update this story when we have more information.
