A Buffalo man was charged with murder Friday afternoon following a welfare check of an individual in Allegany County, according to New York State Police.

Troopers went to check on an individual around 12:30 p.m. at a residence on Holdridge Road in the Town of Allen.

The suspect, Philip Farren, 52, of Buffalo, was at the residence. Farren allegedly told state police that the person they came to check on had left the area.

Troopers then contacted the person who originally asked for the welfare check and got more information.

Upon investigation, troopers say Farren allegedly made admissions to troopers. State Police say Farren shot and killed the victim earlier in the week and was in the process of dismembering their body when they arrived at the residence.

The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office for cause of death and for identification.

Farren was arraigned via Skype and remanded to the Allegany County Jail with no bail. Farren has been charged with murder in the second degree and manslaughter in the first degree.

