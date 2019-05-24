BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grand jury has charged a man from Buffalo with lying about a December 2015 homicide that took place in the vicinity of Parkdale Ave. in the city.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Demetrius Lowry, 24, provided information about the shooting death of Jaquan Sullivan in two written statements days after the killing, including who shot Sullivan.

Over the course of the next eight months, the indictment claims Lowry repeatedly lied to police and the FBI about the case.

Lowry, aka Little D, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Roemer and released with conditions.