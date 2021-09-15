Buffalo man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint from downtown parking ramp

The Erie County District Attorney's office says the victim was blindfolded and forced into his vehicle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is charged in connection with a frightening incident that took place in a downtown parking ramp last month.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 32-year-old Christopher Taylor allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint from the Pearl Street ramp, blindfolded her, and then forced her into his vehicle.

From there, the DA's office says he drove the victim to two banks where he forced the woman to withdraw money from an ATM. When those attempts were unsuccessful, he allegedly drove the woman to Wick Street and let her get out of the vehicle. During this time, Taylor allegedly took the victim's cell phone and bank card from her purse and tossed the purse into a garbage tote.

The woman managed to run toward Broadway where she was able to report the incident to an Erie County Sheriff's deputy.

Taylor was arraigned in Erie County Court Wednesday morning on a kidnapping charge.