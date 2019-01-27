BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man accused of making fake bombs and placing them around the city who escaped from the Buffalo VA Medical Center sometime Saturday has been captured by the U.S. Marshals.

A U.S. District Attorney spokesman said the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force took James Timpanaro, 54, into custody around 3 p.m. He was found on Dodge Street.

Timpanaro was ordered held in the hospital's psychiatric ward while he awaits trial, according to Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

Rinaldo confirmed with federal sources that Timpanaro got out sometime Saturday, though no one from the hospital ever notified Buffalo Police. He said a federal warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Timpanaro was charged back in November with one count of conveying a hoax and making three fake explosive devices and placing them around government buildings.

He is accused of putting the devices at Buffalo Police's South District station and at a post office on South Park Avenue.

RELATED: Buffalo man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found

The Buffalo VA Medical Center initially declined comment Sunday.

Later, the Buffalo VA Medical Center issued a statement: "To protect patient privacy, we are unable to confirm or deny if a Veteran is receiving care at VA. In general, we work with local law enforcement in accordance with federal and state regulations. We are unable to hold a person against his/her will unless the person is involuntarily admitted for psychiatric assessment and treatment. Any other course of care, is on a voluntary basis."

Law enforcement officials previously told 2 On Your Side that Timpanaro has a criminal history with the U.S. Postal Service.

In March 2017, he sent mail with threatening material to an individual. He was charged and convicted with aggravated harassment. Timpanaro spent six months in prison for this crime.

RELATED: BPD investigating after second suspicious device found

RELATED: Suspicious device found outside police station in South Buffalo