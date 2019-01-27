BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man accused of making fake bombs and placing them around the city has escaped from the Buffalo VA Medical Center.

James Timpanaro, 54, was ordered held in the hospital's psychiatric ward while he awaits trial, according to Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

Rinaldo confirmed with federal sources that Timpanaro got out sometime Saturday, though no one from the hospital ever notified Buffalo Police. He said a federal warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Timpanaro was charged back in November with one count of conveying a hoax and making three fake explosive devices and placing them around government buildings.

He is accused of putting the devices at Buffalo Police's South District station and at a post office on South Park Avenue.

RELATED: Buffalo man arrested in connection with suspicious devices found

Law enforcement officials previously told 2 On Your Side that Timpanaro has a criminal history with the U.S. Postal Service.

In March 2017, he sent mail with threatening material to an individual. He was charged and convicted with aggravated harassment. Timpanaro spent six months in prison for this crime.

The Buffalo VA Medical Center declined to comment Sunday.

RELATED: BPD investigating after second suspicious device found

RELATED: Suspicious device found outside police station in South Buffalo