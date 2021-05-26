Buffalo man charged with assault for allegedly hitting police officer with a baseball bat

Willie Henley, 61, was virtually arraigned and ordered to remain in custody at a mental health treatment facility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is being held at a mental health treatment facility after his virtual arraignment for allegedly hitting a Buffalo Police officer with an aluminum baseball bat.

Willie Henley, 61, is charged with one count of assault in the second degree, a felony.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Henley is accused of hitting the officer twice the afternoon of September 12, 2020 on Genesee Street near Ash Street. He was then shot by police, but survived the injury. At that time, the court ordered a mental health exam, where two doctors subsequently found him competent to stand trial.

Henley was released on bail to the custody of a family member in November, 2020 on condition he secured housing and mental health treatment.

This February, a family member contacted the DA's office and found out that the defendant had refused the housing and treatment that were a condition of his release. He was taken into custody shortly after where a second mental health evaluation took place. This time, two doctors found Henley not competent to stand trial.

He is currently being held at a treatment facility in Central New York where State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns ordered him to remain until he is returned to competency.