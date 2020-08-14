Buffalo man charged in fatal hit and run accident from July 2017

31-year-old Brandyn Mallory of Buffalo was crossing Broadway near Bailey when he was hit and killed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years later, a Buffalo man has been charged in a fatal hit and run accident.

An Erie County Grand Jury has charged 34-year-old D'Mario Caesar for the accident that happened on July 16, 2017 at approximately 3:30 AM.

Brandyn Mallory, 31, of Buffalo was crossing Broadway near Bailey in Buffalo when he was hit. He died a short time later at ECMC.

The District Attorney's office alleges Caesar was speeding when he hit the victim and left the scene without reporting it to police. The unoccupied car was found a short distance away from the scene on Broadway near Greene St.

Caesar is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.