Buffalo man charged in fatal fire that killed his girlfriend's mother

It's alleged that Daniel Martinez intentionally set fire to his girlfriend's Concord Ave. home in September, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge for a blaze that claimed the life of his girlfriend's mother.

Daniel Martinez, 46, is accused of intentionally setting a fire on the first floor of a multi-family home where his girlfriend lived. The District Attorney's Office says the fire happened in the early morning hours of September 30.

The girlfriend's mother, Maria Galazka, 66, was in the Concord Avenue home asleep at the time. She suffered burns and smoke inhalation and died from those injuries at ECMC on November 5.

A Buffalo firefighter was also hurt in the fire, but was treated and released. A resident who lived in the upper apartment was displaced, but not injured.

Martinez was arraigned and is being held without bail until his next court date.