BUFFALO, N.Y. - The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Friday afternoon that a Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with the recent threats against government entities.

James Timpanaro, 46, of Richfield Avenue, was arrested and charged with 1 count of conveying a hoax and making 3 fake explosive devices and placing them around government entities.

Timpanaro is accused of placing suspicious devices at the South District Buffalo Police station Saturday morning. He is also accused of placing another device outside of a post office in the 2000 block of South Park Avenue.

District Attorney James Kennedy is calling it a copycat to what happened nationally with suspicious packages.

The charge carries a maximum of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

MORE: Suspicious device found outside police station in South Buffalo

MORE: BPD investigating after second suspicious device found

© 2018 WGRZ