Buffalo man arrested after police recovered eight illegal guns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police arrested one man after recovering eight illegal guns while executing a search warrant at the Zulus Motorcycle Club on Saturday, May 8th.

According to police, they searched the club located on Goodyear Avenue, recovered the weapons and arrested 48-year-old Tremaine Jacobs of Buffalo. Jacobs is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Police, the joint investigation included the Buffalo police SWAT and Intelligence Unit, Erie County Sheriff's SWAT and Narcotics Units, FBI Safe Streets Task force, ATF, Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Border Patrol.