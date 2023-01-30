Buffalo man arrested after allegedly throwing a rock at the United States Attorney’s Office twice

Jones Ricky Woods allegedly threw a rock through the front glass door of the United States Attorney’s Office on Delaware Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Attorney District of New York Office said a man is now in jail after allegedly throwing a rock at its office space on Monday.

According to the release, around 2:45 a.m., Jones Ricky Woods allegedly threw a rock through the front glass door of the United States Attorney’s Office on Delaware Avenue.

He was arrested later Monday by Buffalo Police Officers and transported to Buffalo City Court, where he was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree. He was then released from custody on his own recognizance.

Then around 3:30 Monday, immediately after his release from custody, Woods returned to the United States Attorney’s Office and allegedly threw another rock into a front glass window, shattering the window.

He was immediately taken into custody by federal law enforcement officers and is now in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.