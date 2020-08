57-year-old Anthony Daniels is charged in the incident that took place the night of July 29 at East Ferry and Wohlers in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge for the stabbing death of another man last month.

Anthony Daniels, 57, was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan Sunday. He's accused of attacking 64-year-old Daryl Carter in the vicinity of East Ferry and Wohlers in Buffalo the night of July 29. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.