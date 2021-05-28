Buffalo man arraigned in fatal South Buffalo crash

Jason Washington, 41, is charged with manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man was arraigned Friday morning in connection to a February crash that claimed the life of a West Seneca resident.

Bail was set at $20,000 for Jason P. Washington, 41, on charges of manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter. The Erie County District Attorney's office said he was drunk and driving at a high rate of speed on Seneca Street in the early morning hours of February 28.

The DA's office said Washington's vehicle crossed the double yellow line into the oncoming lane hitting a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Thomas Shoemaker of West Seneca.

Shoemaker was killed and his female passenger injured.