24-year-old man arraigned in fatal shooting of his brother

24-year-old Jerome Cole was in court Thursday to answer charges in connection to the incident which took place on Thatcher Avenue in Buffalo on July 11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man remains held without bail after his arraignment on charges in connection to the fatal shooting of his brother earlier this month.

Jerome Cole, 24, is charged with murder and weapons possession. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Cole allegedly shot his brother, 35-year-old Marcus Cole, on Thatcher Avenue in the overnight hours of July 11.

Marcus Cole was rushed to ECMC where he later died.