24-year-old man arraigned in fatal shooting of his brother

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man remains held without bail after his arraignment on charges in connection to the fatal shooting of his brother earlier this month.
Jerome Cole, 24, is charged with murder and weapons possession. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Cole allegedly shot his brother, 35-year-old Marcus Cole, on Thatcher Avenue in the overnight hours of July 11.
Marcus Cole was rushed to ECMC where he later died.
Jerome Cole is due back in court July 26 for a felony hearing. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.