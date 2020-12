23-year-old Sidney Watson was charged in the death of 36-year-old Paris Warren, Jr. on Genesee Street on June 2, 2018.

A Buffalo man was virtually arraigned Wednesday in the shooting death of another man back in June, 2018.

Sidney Watson, 23, is charged with murder and weapons possession for the death of 36-year-old Paris Warren, Jr. The 36-year-old victim was shot on Genesee St. near High St. in the overnight hours of June 2, 2018. Warren died at the scene.