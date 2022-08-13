Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide

State Police say 31-year-old Jered Menter acts as an aide to elderly individuals across WNY.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide.

Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization. They say Menter acts as an aide to elderly individuals across the WNY area and is awaiting sentencing on a similar case in Niagara County and is also a suspect in a case in the Town of Boston.

In the Clarence incident, Menter is facing grand larceny, identity theft and forgery charges, all felonies.