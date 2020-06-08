Buffalo man admits role in drug-related killing

A Buffalo man faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars after admitting to drug charges and his role in a drug-related murder.
Taire Chaney, 28, pleaded guilty in US District Court to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine. The US Attorney's office says Chaney conspired with others to sell cocaine and crack cocaine in and around the Perry Housing projects. Chaney also admitted Brad Daniels was shot and killed in February, 2012 as a result of that conspiracy.
A co-defendant, Tyshawn Bradley, has already been convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with the case.