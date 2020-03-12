Buffalo Main Post Office to offer drive-thru drop-off service

The service is being offered three Mondays leading up to Christmas.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To stop the spread of COVID-19, the United States Postal Service will be offering free drive-thru drop-off service at the Buffalo Main Post Office for holiday packages on three Mondays leading up to Christmas.

The post office will be collecting drop-off holiday packages on the three Mondays leading up to December 25, which are December 7, 14 and 21. The service is for prepaid letters and packages only, no receipts will be provided.

All USPS employees working the contact-free service will be wearing masks and will follow social distancing protocols. All customers must remain in vehicles and wear a mask at the time of drop off.