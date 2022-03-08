Buffalo leaders voice support for interim Buffalo Public Schools superintendent

Dr. Tonja Williams was named interim supterintendent when Dr. Kriner Cash resigned last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While they aren't the ones doing the hiring, several Buffalo politicians weighed-in on the superintendent search on Tuesday.

Buffalo Public Schools need to hire a superintendent after Dr. Kriner Cash resigned last week. The last time the district hired a superintendent was when Dr. Pamela Brown resigned in 2014 and Cash was hired in 2015.

Right now, the interim superintendent is Dr. Tonja Williams. She is a graduate of Buffalo Public Schools and worked her way up to the position of Associate Superintendent of Student Support Services before being named interim.

Tuesday, several Buffalo Common Council members voiced support for Williams, and other potential people from the district getting the permanent position, but their support really highlighted Williams. They said she's engaged in the community and provides stability.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also commented saying under former superintendent Cash, the district made progress, but had this to say about Williams.

"Dr. Williams is very experienced. Brings a great background to the job, and as I have said before, we have world class people right here in the City of Buffalo. I think that Dr. Williams has a tremendous background, and I for one would like to see her considered to be the permanent superintendent," said Mayor Byron Brown.

"The reason why it's, the support is so contagious is because we all know that Dr. Williams has what it takes, and I am encouraging all of the members of the school board to make sure that we look very intently at leaving Dr. Tonja Williams in that position," said Buffalo Common Councilperson Ulysees Wingo.

Wingo went on to say that four of the district's top administrators have already been recruited by other districts for superintendent positions. He says Williams has the support of her colleagues, and she should get the permanent job.

We don't know how long it will take the district to make a final decision.

But Common Council President Darius Pridgen said he hopes a change isn't made this school year because he says the kids have already been through enough.