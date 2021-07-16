Buffalo leaders unveil mural of late Civil Rights leader Congressman John Lewis

The new mural was unveiled on Paderewski Drive on the one-year anniversary of the Congressman's passing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's latest mural honors one of our country's civil rights icons on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

Local leaders and residents gathered on Paderewski Drive Friday morning to commemorate the life of Congressman John Lewis. Lewis served in Congress from 1987 until his death last year.

In addition to his public service, he is also remembered for leading the first of three marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama, a day that became known as Bloody Sunday, after troopers attacked the marchers, including Lewis.

The mural was created by acclaimed artist Edreys Wajed and is located across from the Buffalo Central Terminal.