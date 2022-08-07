Local leaders look for ways to improve Historic Cobblestone District

With more and more businesses investing in the district, local leaders are now attempting to improve the district further. Better lighting is among the concerns.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Historic Cobblestone District in Buffalo has become a home to a lot of successful businesses over the years.

The most recent addition is Club Marcella.

With more and more businesses choosing to invest in the district, local leaders are now looking at ways to improve the district further.

"The expansion that I'm happy to announce today is the full commitment of myself and the county legislator to help identify with this working group, funds for streets, sidewalks, infrastructure dollars and making sure this is an area that's successful to all Buffalonians," Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski said Friday.

Nowakowski says the lights are especially important when there's so many people who come to the Cobblestone area at night.

As he and the Erie County Legislature get more involved in the future of this area, he says it's also important the building at 110 South Park doesn't come down.

A city judge was supposed to make a decision on whether the building has to stay up or can be taken down, but a new court date is now set for August 12.

"We do not want that building at 110 South park to come down because it's a contributing structure here to the cobblestone district," Nowakowski said during a news conference on Friday.

On July 15 and 16, the fourth ever Cobblestone Live music festival will be back.