Buffalo, NY — Niagara District Councilman David Rivera of the Buffalo Common Council says he's spent some time watching cases in Buffalo City Housing Court as Judge Patrick Carney tries to be patient and give landlords a chance to fix up their properties to resolve code violations cited by city inspectors.

But he says Carney apparently lost his patience with Catherine George to the point where she was sentenced to two weekends in jail because of issues with homes on Bird Avenue and Herkimer Street.

"It's because of code violations I'm sure...there have been numerous calls to 3-1-1 in regards to quality of life issues, inspections issues," Rivera said.

And Rivera says the fact that George owns a number of such properties in his district may have been a factor

"This is a warning to those that own property especially those that own multiple units like Mrs. George that you need to take care of your properties and if you don't this is the consequence," Rivera said.

2 On Your Side was not able to reach Judge Carney or Ms. George. But George's attorney James Davis replied, "No Comment" when we did reach him.

Published accounts indicate Catherine George may try to sell some of the homes and Councilman Rivera says that could be a good thing for those west side neighborhoods where she has properties.

