BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office and other search and rescue teams had K-9 water training along the Buffalo Outer Harbor on Sunday.

The K-9 unit gathered for water scent detection training, practicing Human Remains Detection in the local waterways. This training was about getting the K-9 unit acclimated with different types of boats, and having them sniff the water from the vessels.

Boats and crews from the Water Rescue Unit, Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard, Niagara Frontier Search and Rescue, Hamburg Water Rescue Unit, and several other organizations participated in this exercise.

