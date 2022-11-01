Buffalo judge nominated for state's highest court

Justice Shirley Troutman of Buffalo received unanimous approval to be confirmed to the state's highest court in the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo judge could make history if confirmed to sit on the Court of Appeals.

"If I am confirmed I will uphold the state constitution, the federal constitution and apply the law fairly and equitably and considering my background, my history," said Troutman.

She would be the second Black woman to ever sit on the Court of Appeals. It was a spirited senate judiciary session where she was asked about cases and diversity on the bench.

"I understand the importance of administering the law but I also understand what I represent when I am doing it," said Troutman.

On Wednesday, the Senate is expected to confirm Troutman's nomination. She would succeed Judge Eugene Fahey on the Court of Appeals.