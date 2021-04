Two Buffalo judges, Erin Peradotto and Shirley Troutman, are among the seven recommended for the seat. The governor must select someone by May 8.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo judge could get a big appointment when a seat opens up on the New York State Court of Appeals in June.

Two Buffalo judges are among the seven recommended for the seat.

Justice Erin Peradotto was elected to the State Supreme Court in 2003.

Justice Shirley Troutman has been on the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, since 2016.