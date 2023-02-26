Buffalo Jewish Federation holds 43rd annual Super Sunday Phone-A-Thon

Officials said the 43rd annual Super Sunday Phone-A-Thon hoped to raise $50,000 on Sunday and $2 million by the end of the year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Jewish Federation is raising money to invest in vital community programs.

Officials with the federation told 2 On Your Side the money is used to help people in need all over the world.

"The Jewish community is stronger when we support one another, so the dollars that we raise locally will help education," said Miriam Abramovich, the chief operating officer of the Buffalo Jewish Federation.

"They help with supporting individuals who struggle because they live below the poverty line. It will help with all different kinds of needs that come up during a person's life."