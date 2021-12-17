Buffalo is back on the silver screen in Nightmare Alley

The highly-anticipated drama is now in theaters and will feature Buffalo City Hall, Niagara Square and a few other locations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is back on the silver screen with the release of the highly-anticipated drama Nightmare Alley.

You may remember Niagara Square being shut down and transformed into a 1940s scene in February of 2020. In the movie's trailer you can see the architecture of Buffalo is going to play a role and City Hall is expected to be featured.

Nightmare Alley is about a corrupt con-man who teams up with a psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money, directed by Guillermo del Toro.

The film stars Bradley Cooper along with Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett.

Buffalo City Hall, Karpeles Museum and Niagara Square were a few of the locations crews were seen filming portions of the movie back in 2020.