An influx of people interested in moving into Western New York are from outside the 716 area code.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bret Llewellyn has heard "Is this really the price?" countless times in his career selling residential real estate.

For Llewellyn, residential division general manager of M.J. Peterson Real Estate Corp., it's not uncommon in a market where the median single-family home was $189,900 in September, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.