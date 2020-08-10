The festival starts Thursday night and runs until Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14th annual Buffalo International Film Festival kicks off Thursday evening and will run through Monday.

The Festival is holding drive-in screenings as well as virtual film viewing sessions. The Festival is showcasing over 100 films, which will be presented in a socially distanced, virtually-focused format, according to organizers.

Actual screenings of the films begin Friday night at the Dark Alley Drive-In in North Buffalo with the New York premiere of a movie called Runway, which was directed by Buffalo native Meg Knowles. That screening will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Virtually, people can buy tickets online for various movies the Festival is featuring. Once purchased, viewers will have 48 hours to view the movie. The programming is available on streaming TVs, phones and computers.